Central Indiana educator named Indiana Teacher of the Year

The Indiana Department of Education named Eric Jenkins the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year on Monday. Jenkins is an English teacher at Franklin Community High School in Johnson County.

An Indiana native, Jenkins has taught for 13 years, including time in Nigeria, Alabama and Indiana. The central Indiana educator was selected for his commitment to helping students become lifelong readers and empowering them to take ownership of their learning.

“Part of what makes teachers so impactful is their ability to help students develop the knowledge and skills they need to find their voice and make positive change in the world around them. This is something Mr. Jenkins takes very seriously,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a statement.

For the last 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has recognized teachers across the state with the honor. School districts nominate their top teacher.

Jenkins will be considered for National Teacher of the Year.

