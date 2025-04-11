Purdue addresses Trump effort to revoke international student visas

Purdue University acknowledged in a statement that the Trump administration has taken action on certain international student visas.

The U.S. Department of State recently canceled visas for at least 600 students at more than 100 colleges and universities, according to Inside Higher Ed.

“As is the case with universities across the country, Purdue has been in contact with any individual who has been impacted by a change in their visa status,” the statement read.

The university declined to provide the total number of those affected to WFYI, but said it continues to work with those students.

“Impacted individuals are encouraged to contact the embassy of their home country and to seek outside legal assistance. Purdue continues to provide support to those impacted, consistent with our responsibilities as a host institution,” the statement read.

This comes as a U.S. congressional committee is looking into Chinese students and staff at Purdue. The committee cites a national security interest in who from China is enrolled at and working on Purdue campuses.

It’s unknown how many international students at Indiana’s colleges and universities have had their legal status changed by federal officials. Indiana University confirmedin a faculty meeting earlier this week that some students had lost their visas.

Last month, the State Department instructed U.S. diplomats to screen social media accounts of certain visa applicants, including those with suspected terrorist ties or sympathies, and those with student visas between Oct. 7, 2023, and Aug. 31, 2024.

The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023.

The directive also instructed diplomats to scrutinize applicants whose visas had been revoked since that date.

Immigration authorities also arrested students who participated in activism supporting Palestine last month. Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, was arrested after participating in protests on campus. Immigration agents also arrested Rumeysa Ozturk in Boston. She studied at Tufts University and authored a pro-Palestine opinion piece.

Both were sent to a detention facility in Louisiana.

