Ivy Tech ends free summer classes for high schoolers after state budget cuts

Ivy Tech Community College is eliminating a popular summer program for high school students due to financial concerns after the state reduced its higher education funding.

The college announced last week it will no longer offer free summer classes to high schoolers in 2025. More than 6,400 students participated in the free program last summer, and Ivy Tech expected demand to grow by more than 2,000 students this year.

“Due to a challenging fiscal environment that is impacting all public higher education institutions in Indiana, Ivy Tech Community College will be unable to offer free summer classes for high school students in 2025,” the college said in a statement on its website.

The statewide community college system estimates it forfeited over $12 million in tuition revenue over the three years the program was offered. The average student saved about $1,000 in tuition and fees each summer.

In a separate message, Ivy Tech said the impact of the state’s budget cut could amount to $27 million annually. The two-year budget was approved by lawmakers and has yet to be signed by Gov. Mike Braun.

“We’re in a strong financial position, but this reduction in state funding will require we make difficult decisions,” said Emily Sandberg, assistant vice president of communications and public affairs. “Our leadership team is working closely with our finance office to understand the full implications of the state budget cuts for our students, programs and operations.”

Ivy Tech emphasized that it will continue to offer paid summer courses.

Some students will remain eligible for free summer tuition through the state’s Crossing the Finish Line program. It supports high schoolers who are only a few credits away from earning a certificate or degree.

Many Indiana students already earn credits from Ivy Tech during the school year by taking dual credit classes taught at their high schools.

