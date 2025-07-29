Indiana seeks public input on plan to grade schools A-to-F

The public can now weigh in on Indiana’s proposal to change how the state rates schools with A-F letter grades. It's the first major update to its accountability system in years.

Indiana hasn’t issued grades to schools since 2018. In 2021 lawmakers removed consequences for schools that repeatedly earned failing marks, effectively putting the system on hold.

What’s changing?

Indiana’s previous school accountability system focused heavily on standardized tests, academic growth and graduation rates.

Under the proposed system, schools would still receive a letter grade but it would be based on five characteristics the state wants students to succeed in: academic mastery; career and postsecondary readiness (such as earning credentials or work experiences); communication and collaboration; work ethic; and civic, financial, and digital literacy.

Student progress would be tracked at key points: third grade, fourth through eighth grade, grade 10 and grade 12.

At each of these stages, the model outlines multiple ways for students to demonstrate growth, such as students passing the IREAD literacy assessment by the end of third grade and work-based learning experiences in high school.

It’s unclear if formal consequences for schools that earn failing grades will return in the final rule. Previously, repeated F ratings could lead to state takeovers, especially in districts serving low-income or Black and Latino students. Lawmakers removed those consequences in 2021 and so far the new proposal does not define whether or how accountability grades will carry consequences.

Why now?

The update is required by state law, which directs the Indiana State Board of Education to adopt a final version of a new accountability system using the A-F scale by the end of this year.

Here's how to read the draft

Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said the draft reflects the input of parents, educators, community leaders and employers.

“We know the first draft is far from perfect,” Jenner said during a State Board of Education meeting earlier this month. “People will have suggestions that we can take forward and make better.”

To read the draft proposal, visit the Indiana Department of Education’s accountability rulemaking page or or go to the Indiana Register’s website for the published proposal.

Give feedback

Indiana residents can share feedback via an online form or in person at a public hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis.

All comments submitted will be shared with members of the State Board of Education as they revise the model.

What’s next?

A second draft of the accountability rule is expected later this summer, followed by another round of public comment before the final version is adopted later this year.

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education team editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org or follow him on X at @ericweddle.