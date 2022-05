Preliminary Tippecanoe County Primary Election Results 2022

Below are the unofficial results of Tippecanoe County’s primary elections as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022:

U.S SENATE

Thomas McDermott (D): 2,644 (unopposed)

Todd Young (R): 4,971 (unopposed)

U.S REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 4

Roger D. Day (D): 1,784 votes

Jim Baird (R): 4,961 votes (unopposed)

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 22 (unopposed)

Ronnie J. Alting (R): 3,394 votes

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 23

David Sanders (D): 888 (unopposed)

Spencer Deery (R): 1,134 votes

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 26 (unopposed)

Chris Campbell (D): 912 votes

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 13 (unopposed)

Sharon Negele (R): 1,109 votes

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 27

Sheila Klinker (D): 1,302 votes (unopposed)

James Hass (R): 879 votes

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 38 (unopposed)

Heath R. VanNatter (R): 236

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 41

Greg A. Woods (D): 147 (unopposed)

Shane Weist (R): 505 votes

SUPERIOR COURT NO. 3

Faith A. Graham (R): 5,111 votes (unopposed)

COUNTY ASSESSOR (unopposed)

Eric Grossman (D): 2,594 votes

COUNTY SHERIFF

Bob Goldsmith (D): 2,650 votes (unopposed)

Jason D. Huber (R): 4,878 votes (unopposed)

COUNTY AUDITOR

Jennifer Weston (R): 5,200 votes (unopposed)

COUNTY CLERK

Julie Roush (R): 5,394 votes (unopposed)

COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Patrick Harrington (R): 5,164 votes (unopposed)

COUNTY RECORDER

Kristy Martin (R): 5,127 votes (unopposed)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

James Werner (D): 2,496 votes (unopposed)

Tracy Brown (R): 5,344 votes (unopposed)

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Ben Murray (D): 877 votes

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Jody Hamilton (R): 1,977 votes

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

Kathy Vernon (R): 1,417 votes

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Lisa Dullum (D): 578 votes

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE

Monica Casanova (D): 696 votes

April O’Brien (R): 1,117 votes (unopposed)

WABASH TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE

Angel J. Valentin (D): 850 votes (unopposed)

Eric Hoppenjans (R): 1,332 votes (unopposed)