Preliminary Tippecanoe County Midterm Election Results 2022

These are the Tippecanoe County election results as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 12:01 a.m.

U.S SENATE

Todd Young (R): 50.72%

Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. (D): 46.49%

James Sceniak (L): 2.66%

SECRETARY OF STATE

Destiny Wells (D): 48.09%

Diego Morales (R): 47.67%

Jeffrey Maurer (L): 4.19%

STATE AUDITOR

Tera K. Klutz (R): 52.17%

ZeNai Brooks (D): 44.59%

John Andrew Schick (L): 3.24%

STATE TREASURER

Daniel Elliott (R): 52.47%

Jessica McClellan (D): 47.53%

U.S REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 4

Jim Baird (R): 52.75%

Roger D. Day (D): 47.15%

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 22 (unopposed)

Ronnie J. Alting (R): 100%

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 23

David Sanders (D): 53.12%

Spencer Deery (R): 46.88%

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 26

Chris Campbell (D): 59.87%

Fred Duttlinger (R): 40.13%

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 13 (unopposed)

Sharon Negele (R): 100%

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 27

Sheila Klinker (D): 60.10%

James Hass (R): 39.90%

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 38 (unopposed)

Heath R. VanNatter (R): 100%

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 41

Mark Genda (R): 70.50%

Greg A. Woods (D): 29.50%

SUPERIOR COURT NO. 3 (unopposed)

Faith A. Graham (R): 100%

COUNTY ASSESSOR (unopposed)

Eric Grossman (D): 100%

COUNTY SHERIFF

Bob Goldsmith (D): 59.41%

Jason D. Huber (R): 40.59%

COUNTY AUDITOR (unopposed)

Jennifer Weston (R): 100%

COUNTY CLERK (unopposed)

Julie Roush (R): 100%

COUNTY PROSECUTOR (unopposed)

Patrick Harrington (R): 100%

COUNTY RECORDER (unopposed)

Kristy Martin (R): 100%

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Tracy Brown (R): 57.64%

James Werner (D): 42.36%

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Ben Murray (D): 100%

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Jody Hamilton (R): 76.90%

Randall J. (Randy) Young (L): 23.10%

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

Kathy Vernon (R): 76.20%

Jaime Ortiz Jr. (L): 23.80%

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Lisa Dullum (D): 64.78%

Ryan Kennedy (R): 35.22%

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE

Monica Casanova (D): 52.62%

April O’Brien (R): 47.38%

WABASH TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE

Angel J. Valentin (D): 64.28%

Eric Hoppenjans (R): 35.72%