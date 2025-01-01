Frequency Swap FAQ

What are the new frequencies for WBAA stations?



WBAA News will now be available on 101.3 FM.

WBAA Classical will now be available on 105.9 FM.

If you want HD, classical will now be available on HD2 and jazz on HD3.

When will the frequency change take effect?



The switch will happen Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. We’ll provide updates on air and online to ensure a smooth transition.

Why is WBAA switching radio frequencies?



WBAA is switching frequencies to offer an improved listening experience. This change will help us better serve our largest audiences by expanding our reach, improving signal quality and maintaining the programming our listeners value.

What improvements can I expect from this change?

Listeners can expect:



Broader geographic reach for WBAA News at 101.3 FM

A better listener experience and improved signal clarity on both frequencies thanks to upgraded equipment

Expanded classical music programming, now available 24/7 on 105.9 FM

Will the content on WBAA news change?

Somewhat. Programming on WBAA News 101.3 FM will be refreshed with expanded news and informative program offerings during the day and local and music blocks in the evenings.You’ll continue to hear trusted programs, like:



Morning Edition

All Things Considered

Fresh Air

This American Life

WBAA News will now have some of NPR’s most popular weekend programs. We’re leaning into top-tier current news and information with an emphasis on local music, arts and culture, including shows like Code Switch, Life Kit, Kelly Corrigan Wonders and This Old House Radio Hour.

What’s changing on WBAA classical?

WBAA Classical is moving to a 24-hour music format on 105.9 FM. This means:



More classical music, available anytime

Some programming changes to align with the new format

There will be continued availability of beloved classical programs, like Performance Today and Anytime Classical. Renowned orchestras, like Chicago and New York, along with local productions from the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra and Classical Beat will remain.

WBAA Classical listeners will now have access to new shows, like High Country Celtic Radio (for fans of The Thistle & Shamrock) and Hearts of Space.

Can I still stream WBAA online or through smart devices?

Absolutely. Both WBAA News and WBAA Classical are available to stream live at wbaa.org or on your smart device.

Why is WBAA news switching to the stronger frequency?

WBAA News is our most popular station, and this change allows us to serve more listeners with better access to balanced and informative content. However, we deeply value our classical music audience and are expanding access for them through our 24-hour format on 105.9 FM.

How can I share feedback about the changes or programming?

We welcome your thoughts! Please visit our Connect page at wbaa.org to leave comments or suggestions.