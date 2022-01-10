Governor's Workforce Cabinet executive director steps down

The executive director of the Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, PJ McGrew, is stepping down from his position Friday. The notice from the governor's office came on his last day of work with the agency.

During McGrew’s time at the cabinet, it took over career and technical education programs from the Indiana Department of Education and rewrote the curriculum to align with post-secondary coursework. It also created a four-year workforce plan across multiple state agencies to access millions of federal dollars for job training programs.

McGrew is leaving to take a position with a nonprofit, INvestED. The nonprofit has several contracts with the state, most recently, to manage $75 million of federal COVID-19 funds to offer short-term work credential programs for Hoosiers.

The workforce cabinet will continue to be chaired by Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers who is planning to retire in March. The governor’s office says replacements for both positions will be named at a later date.

