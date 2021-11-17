Indiana's higher education commissioner announces plans to step down in 2022

Indiana's commissioner for higher education is leaving the role after more than a decade, according to an announcement Tuesday.

In a news release, Commissioner Teresa Lubbers said she will also step down as chair of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet.

In an emailed statement, Lubbers said she has considered the decision for more than a year and looks forward to having the flexibility to explore new opportunities.

"I concluded that it’s the right time for me to pass the baton to new leadership and to explore other ways to contribute to my community," she said. "My life is full with family and friends and I want to be more available to them, too."

Before becoming commissioner, Lubbers served as a state senator for 17 years, and chaired the Education and Career Development Committee. She was selected as Indiana's higher education commissioner in 2009, and Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her to lead the Governor's Workforce Cabinet in 2019.

In a statement, former Gov. Mitch Daniels praised Lubbers' lasting impact on higher education as well as charter schools in the state.

Lubbers will step down at the end of the 2022 legislative session, which is scheduled to conclude in mid-March.

