A national health survey is being conducted in Indy. Here’s what you need to know

Marion County residents may have the opportunity to participate in a national survey that aims to get a snapshot of health and nutrition in the U.S.

The National Center for Health Statistics, a branch of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey over the weekend in Marion County.

Marion County is just one of 15 counties across the country to participate in the annual survey of 5,000 people. An estimated 600 people will be surveyed locally.

“With this survey, we will be among the first in the nation to have access to critical health care data,” Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, said in a press release. “This health information will help drive our public health efforts and play a crucial role in keeping the city of Indianapolis healthy.”

The report will also collect data on air quality and the availability of healthy food in grocery stores. The data may be used by public officials to design health programs and services aimed at addressing health concerns like obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

If selected to participate in the survey, Marion County residents will receive a letter in the mail. In an effort to obtain a random sample, only people invited are allowed to participate.

Participants will fill out a questionnaire, do a phone interview, and receive a health examination at a mobile clinic. They will receive a report on any findings from the physical exam. All information collected is confidential.

