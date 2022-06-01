Extra SNAP benefits to end for Hoosier families

Two years of added food benefits will soon come to an end in Indiana.

Enhanced federal benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, have been in place since the start of the pandemic. Indiana lawmakers ended the public health emergency in early spring signaling the change set to take place on June 1.

Hoosier families were receiving an average of $80 extra per month. Executive Director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry Emily Weikert Bryant said that money will no longer be invested in Indiana organizations.

“What that amounted to is an additional $50-plus million a month being spent at grocery stores and retailers and farmers markets across the state by families who needed extra help with their food budget,” Weikert Bryant said.

Most Hoosiers who receive SNAP are employed. Benefits are based on income not employment status.

Weikert Bryant said recipients can call the number on the back of their EBT card to find out what next month will look like. She said the timing is not great with inflation and other food programs pulling back.

“I think it’s the uncertainty and the unknown that’s causing a lot of people a lot of frustration and anxiety,” Weikert Bryant.

The Family and Social Services Administration says most families who received SNAP before the pandemic will likely have increased benefits because of formula adjustments and cost of living increase.

People should submit all of their eligible deductions and current information to FSSA.

Contact WFYI city government and policy reporter Jill Sheridan at jsheridan@wfyi.org. Follow on Twitter: @JillASheridan.