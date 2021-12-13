Trial begins in the case over Wabash Trustee Jennifer Teising’s residency

The first slate of witnesses were called on Monday in the case against Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising.

Teising is charged with 21 counts of theft for taking her trustee salary while not a legal resident of the township, charges that she denies.

Witnesses called by the state testified on subjects ranging from Teising’s voter registration address to conversations the trustee held with township employees about her travel plans.

Among state witnesses called on Monday was a member of the Indiana State Police Electronic Surveillance Unit, Greg Edwards, who presented phone records approximating Teising’s locations between June of 2020 and March of 2021.

Former Wabash Township Fire Chief Ed Ward was called to testify Monday (WBAA News/Ben Thorp)

According to the witness, data show Teising’s phone mostly places her in Florida during that period, with the second largest amount of time spent in Anderson, Indiana, followed by time in the Greater Lafayette area.

In response, Teising’s defense argued that despite how much time she spent elsewhere, her phone repeatedly showed she returned to West Lafayette.

Other witnesses called Monday were former Wabash Township Fire Chief Ed Ward and former Wabash Township board member Michelle Wietbrook.

The trial resumes on Tuesday.