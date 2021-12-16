© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Hoosiers taxpayers will get $125 each next year from automatic taxpayer refund

WBAA | By Brandon Smith
Published December 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST
govt_building_-_a_state_that_works_motto__jh_.jpeg
Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund is triggered when the state ends the fiscal year with significantly large budget reserves – like it did in 2021. (Justin Hicks/IPB News)

About 4.3 million Hoosier taxpayers will each get $125 next year because of Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund.

Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund is triggered when the state ends the fiscal year with significantly large budget reserves – like it did this summer.

The last and only time it was triggered, in 2012, people got the money as a credit when they filed their taxes – so, if you owed some money to the state, the refund amount was subtracted from that.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

But this time, the refund is being processed separately from Hoosiers’ taxes. The refund – $125 per taxpayer – will go out as checks in the mail or via direct deposit into Hoosiers’ bank accounts.

The Holcomb administration said it also will pursue legislation in the upcoming session to expand eligibility for the refund, meaning about 910,000 people will get the refund who wouldn’t have before.

The governor’s office said it hopes to have the refunds out to taxpayers by May 1, 2022.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Government
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith