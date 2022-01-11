Indiana House approves bill eliminating need for license to carry handgun in public

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Indiana’s requirement to get a license to carry a handgun in public would be eliminated under legislation easily approved by the Indiana House on Tuesday.

The bill’s proponents say law-abiding citizens shouldn’t have to petition the government for the right to carry a handgun in public.

Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) said criminals will ignore the permitting system anyway.

“Laws don’t stop people from doing bad things,” Lucas said.

Law enforcement groups oppose the bill, HB 1077. They argue the license system is the best way for officers in the field to know who’s allowed to carry.

Rep. Vanessa Summers (D-Indianapolis), who is Black, said this bill makes her worried for her son, who has a carry permit.

“If he gets stopped, the only thing that he has is that permit that may be one line from him not being dead,” Summers said.

The bill now heads to the Senate, which halted a similar effort last year.

