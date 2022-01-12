State Sen. Frank Mrvan abruptly announces retirement after 39 years

One of Indiana’s longest-serving state lawmakers abruptly announced his retirement Tuesday, effective immediately.

Sen. Frank Mrvan (D-Hammond) served in the Senate for 39 years, representing northwest Indiana. In a statement announcing his resignation, he didn't say why he’s leaving. But health problems have kept him from the Statehouse for much of the last few years.

Mrvan called his time in office “an incredible honor and responsibility.” And he singled out his work with military veterans and labor unions during his tenure.

"As our region, state, and nation continue to face unprecedented challenges in relation to our health, education and economy, I will continue to do all I can to be engaged in these issues, and supporting the incredible work of our Northwest Indiana non-profits and charitable organizations that make a difference for so many individuals and families," Mrvan said in a press release.

In a prepared statement, Indiana Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said "Mrvan truly shows all of us what it looks like to dedicate your life to improving your community."

"During his time in the Legislature, Senator Mrvan was a tireless advocate for Hoosier families," Taylor said in the statement. "Over decades of service, he strengthened protections for children, expanded veterans' benefits and employment, worked to create a state tax-friendly to senior citizens and passed legislation to make transportation safer and more efficient statewide."

A private Democratic caucus in Mrvan's district will choose a replacement to serve out his term, which ends this fall.

