Electric vehicles would give U.S. independence from a volatile global oil market

Ripple effects from the war in Ukraine have pushed gas prices in the U.S. to their highest levels since the 2008 recession.

An Indiana University professor said switching to electric vehicles would make the U.S. more energy independent from a turbulent global oil market.

Nikos Zirogiannis is an assistant professor of environmental economics and policy at the IU O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He said if one producer has a problem with supply or changes in demand, the U.S. will likely feel the effects.

“Irrespective of where those disruptions happen, they will impact the global market. So what we see now, due to the war in Ukraine, is such a disruption," Zirogiannis said.

He said markets also react when they anticipate future disruptions — like a prolonged war.

Zirogiannis said switching to electric vehicles powered by renewable energy is the most meaningful transition the U.S. could make to become energy independent.

He said increasing U.S. oil production won't achieve that energy independence — that oil will still be traded in a global market.

“The fact that we are drilling and extracting more oil from the U.S. doesn't mean that this oil can stay in the U.S. to satisfy domestic consumption. There is no regulatory framework that requires oil producers to sell the oil they extract in the U.S.," Zirogiannis said.

He said the U.S. should level the playing field for electric vehicles by removing tax credits for fossil fuels and problems caused by burning oil should be figured into the cost of gas.

"Everybody wants cheap gas, but there is a cost in having affordable gas — a cost in health, a cost in future impacts of climate change. That is something that needs to be considered," Zirogiannis said.

Zirogiannis said transitioning to electric vehicles and renewables could harm certain communities — like farmers that grow corn for ethanol and towns that host coal plants and mines. It's important that the U.S. achieve a just transition for these communities as well.

