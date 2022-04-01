U.S. Sen. Todd Young to vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) announced Friday he will vote against confirming Kentanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Young said after meeting with Jackson and reviewing her record as a judge, he believes she will “legislate from the bench,” which he said he opposes.

The Indiana Democratic Party predicted Young’s decision. On the day Jackson was nominated, Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said in a statement that Young would vote ‘no,’ arguing that he’s putting what Schmuhl calls the GOP’s “culture wars” ahead of breaking a “crucial barrier” for Black women.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) has not yet announced a decision on Jackson’s nomination. But he’s widely expected to also vote ‘no.’

