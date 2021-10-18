-
The Biden Administration says the government could default on its bills if the debt ceiling isn’t raised, but Sen. Mike Braun isn’t persuaded. “If we keep…
Indiana’s 2022 U.S. Senate race is starting to take shape. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott is taking steps to join the campaign, seeking to unseat incumbent…
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) will oppose the bipartisan, federal infrastructure bill when it comes up for a vote soon in the Senate.The current…
U.S. Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its longstanding precedent that legalized abortion…
Unions across Indiana rallied Friday to pressure Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun into voting for pro-union legislation. The Protecting the Right to…
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said Indiana should be a strong competitor for a new regional technology hub created in his Endless Frontier Act.Young’s…
President Joe Biden repeatedly emphasized a need to better compete with China during his first address to Congress. That’s a message U.S. Sen. Todd Young…
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) officially launched his bid for another six years in the U.S. Senate.Young’s announcement Tuesday came via a short video…
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) backed off a plan to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday after insurrectionists stormed the…
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) urges patience as states across the country continue counting votes in the 2020 election. As updated vote counts show him…