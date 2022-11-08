© 2022 WBAA
Government / WBAA

U.S. Republican Congressman Jim Baird holds onto U.S. House 4th Congressional District

WBAA | By Benjamin Thorp
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 6.54.20 PM.png
Congressman Jim Baird won reelection Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Jim Baird)

Incumbent Republican Congressman Jim Baird defeated Democratic challenger Roger Day in the race for Indiana’s U.S. House 4th Congressional District Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race with 43% of precincts reporting - Baird landed 66% of the vote, while Day took just 33%. Baird was first elected in 2018.

In a statement, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer congratulated Baird on his win.

“Jim has been a strong voice for Hoosiers in the Fourth Congressional District, especially veterans, farmers, and our rural communities,” Hupfer wrote.

The 4th U.S. House district covers much of northwestern Indiana, including the cities of Lafayette and Kokomo.

Congressman Baird did not respond to a request for comment.

