More restrictive smoking ordinance moves forward in West Lafayette

West Lafayette’s City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance Monday that would expand smoking restrictions outside of public places.

The change would make the city’s anti-smoking bans more restrictive – barring smoking within 15 feet of public places or places of employment.

Currently, the city restricts smoking within eight feet.

Council member David Sanders said a citizen approached him about making the change.

“And 15 feet does give you clearance where you don’t have to walk through smoke. Whereas eight feet… you very well may,” he said.

Council member James Blanco asked how the city would enforce the difference in the two restrictions – 15 feet instead of eight.

“I can understand the impetus for it, but still I’m skeptical about enforcement,” he said.

The ordinance passed on first reading with five votes in favor, two abstentions, and two nays.

The ordinance will come up for its next reading during May’s city council meeting.

Hardesty introduces rezoning ordinance

The West Lafayette City Council also passed an ordinance Monday requiring that tenants be notified of rezoning hearings where their property's demolition might be approved.

Specifically, the measures specifies that tenants be notified 21 days in advance of any planning commission meetings where their properties could be rezoned or approved for demolition.

Council member Ted Hardesty introduced the resolution. He said the ordinance comes in response to a case in which tenants found out their building had been approved for demolition only after a meeting took place.

“Every citizen – students -- especially students who don’t know their tenant rights. They deserve to know when there is a potential change to their property,” he said.

The ordinance passed unanimously into its second reading.

Towing ordinance moved to next month

Last year, Greater Lafayette towing companies approached the city asking for an increase in towing rates.

West Lafayette put a cap on towing rates back in 2003 – and according to towing companies, those rates haven’t changed in the two decades since.

The city has introduced an ordinance to increase those rates, but discussion of the ordinance Monday was quickly pushed back to the May meeting as council members counselors asked for more time to study the issue.