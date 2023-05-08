After 20 years, West Lafayette could raise its towing rates

The West Lafayette city council is expected to make sfinal adjustments to an ordinance increasing towing rates in the city during next month.

Last year, several towing companies that operate in the city said they couldn’t afford to keep providing services — noting that rates hadn’t been increased in 20 years and their businesses are operating at a loss.

Councilmember Nick DeBoer said the city is putting the final touches on an ordinance increasing rates. An amendment expected to be introduced next month will put some limits on how tow companies can charge people — including defining a “day” as 24 hours after being towed.

“The other item is prohibiting the increase of fees during days you would be unable to pick up your vehicle,” he said. “Christmas Day comes around, no fees should roll unless they have someone there to let you take it out.”

Overall the fees for basic tows without special equipment are increasing from 85 dollars to 128 dollars — with various additional fees for special equipment.

Joey’s Enterprise Services, one of the companies leading the push for increased tow rates, did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

The ordinance and amendment are expected to receive a final vote during the June city council meeting.