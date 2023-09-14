Annual Hunger Hike will raise money for food insecurity Sunday

Hundreds of people will gather at Lafayette’s Riehle Plaza Sunday to raise awareness — and money — for food insecurity.

Hunger Hike 2023 is a fundraiser to address food insecurity locally, regionally and in Haiti. Food insecurity has always been a problem, but it is getting worse, said Hunger Hike director Josh Prokopy.

“Starting with the pandemic and the job losses that took place from that, and then going into inflation into food shortages, rising gas prices, rising rents, there's just more and more need,” Prokopy said.

According to data from Feeding America , the food insecurity rate in Tippecanoe County decreased from 12.5 percent in 2020 to 11.3 percent in 2021. However, the cost of an average meal increased by 35 cents in 2021, now costing $3.45.

Funds raised will be split equally between Lafayette Urban Ministry food programs, Food Finders Food Bank, and St. Thomas Aquinas Haiti Ministry.

“There's a high level of need. And all three of our agencies are working to respond to that in a variety of ways. Which all takes resources,” Prokopy said.

The event starts at 1:00 p.m. with music and food. A 1.5 mile walk along the Wabash Heritage Trail starts at 2:00 p.m.

More information can be found at hungerhike.org.

