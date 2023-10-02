A new addiction treatment locator is now available for Indiana residents

State officials announced a new online platform to help Indiana residents find addiction treatment programs.

The new website, Treatment Atlas, allows individuals to search for and compare different programs based on location, services offered, and insurance coverage.

“Prior to Treatment Atlas, there was no easy way for Hoosiers to access this level of transparency when seeking treatment for [substance use disorder],” said Douglas Huntsinger, the executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement and chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder.

Treatment Atlas provides a directory of 605 addiction treatment centers accredited by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, according to Huntsinger. It also evaluates these facilities' adoption of evidence-based approaches using a combination of reliable data sources. This information is made available to the public on the website.

Individuals can filter and search for a treatment program based on criteria like location, services offered, populations served and insurance accepted.

"We want it to be easy, and we want it to be close in their time of need," said Gov. Eric Holcomb who was at the launch event. "With [the] Atlas, our neighbors, our loved ones will be able to find out where and when and what [and] kind have questions answered."

The website also offers an option to take an anonymous 10-questionAddiction Treatment Needs Assessment to help identify and understand the appropriate level of care a person needs.

Indiana is now one of thirteen states to partner with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization that focuses on addiction treatment, to launch Treatment Atlas.

“It is funded by foundations, health care companies and states and provided at no cost to people who use Atlas to search for care or to providers who are listed on Atlas,” said Abigail Mercer, the director of state engagement at Treatment Atlas.

The Atlas will replace Indiana’s existing treatment locator.

Indiana’s participation is funded by the Indiana FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

You can reach health reporter Alex Li at ali@wfyi.org

The online platform can be accessed at TreatmentAtlas.org. Individuals can also call 2-1-1 to be connected to local treatment and resources.

