New law lets Indiana schools carry other overdose reversal meds but stops short of requiring them

Indiana lawmakers rejected a measure to require schools to carry medications used to reverse an opioid overdose. Instead, they approved language that would expand the kinds of opioid reversing medications that can be stocked in schools.

HB 1376 was signed into law by Gov. Mike Braun on Tuesday.

The bill author, Rep. Pat Boy (D-Michigan City), said she was disappointed that lawmakers struck down the effort to require schools to carry the medications.

“It’s kind of a win. It’s not what I wanted, but it didn’t die in the House,” she said.

During testimony on the original language of the bill, House Education Committee Chair Rep. Robert Behning (R-Indianapolis) said he wasn’t comfortable with a mandate, pointing out that other medicines like albuterol, used to treat or prevent bronchospasm in patients with lung diseases, or epinephrine, used to treat severe allergic reactions, are also not required to be stocked by schools.

“I have hesitation about requiring schools,” he said. “I don’t have the hesitation about giving schools options.”

Now, the bill expands the definition of emergency medication to include Food and Drug Administration-approved ones.

The initial definition only described naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan. The change allows schools to carry other opioid reversing drugs like the nasal spray “Opvee”, which gained FDA approval in 2023.

Both the Indiana Association of School Principals and the Indiana School Boards Association showed support for the legislation, noting that it “provides access in schools to necessary medication to address the rampant opioid addiction crisis.”

A recent data brief from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that overdoses have fallen somewhat in the 15-24 age group from 2022 to 2023 nationwide, but schools are still concerned about overdoses.

CDC data also show that most adolescent overdose deaths happen at home.

In Indiana, overdose deaths peaked among the 15-19 age group in 2022 at 54 deaths, falling to 53 in 2023. By contrast, the 20-24 age group saw a drop from 178 deaths in 2021 to 115 in 2023.

The law is scheduled to take effect in July of this year.

