Nearly one third of Central Indiana women report depressive symptoms. There are limited places for them to turn

The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana is highlighting data from the Polis Center showing increasing rates of mental distress among women in the region.

Data finds roughly one-third of women in central Indiana reported having depression - more than double the rate of men.

Rates of depression were highest among women 18-34, with 40% reporting depressive symptoms.

And, since 2018, the rate of women expressing frequent mental distress has been on the rise - plateauing only during the pandemic.

Alissa Impink is the Director of Advocacy for the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.

“Women often carry the majority of caregiving responsibilities, whether that's caring for children, whether it's caring for aging parents or a family member in crisis,” she said.

According to Impink, there are many root causes that contribute to poor mental health.

“Root causes like affordable housing, reliable transportation, access to childcare,” she said. “All of that financial instability directly impacts whether a woman can even make an appointment to prioritize her own well being.”

The brief also highlights the lack of access to mental healthcare providers in Indiana. The state ranks 44th among US states for the availability of providers.

Information from a panel discussion that WFYI participated in was included in this policy brief.