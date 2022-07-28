Tippecanoe County Health Department announces three confirmed monkeypox cases

The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced three confirmed cases of monkeypox in the county Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monkeypox transmission map showed 37 cases in Indiana as of July 28. According to a briefing from the Indiana Department of Health, the virus has been identified in men, women, and children.

TCHD emphasized that monkeypox can be spread via skin to skin contact, respiratory droplets, and by touching objects an infected person has also touched. Monkeypox symptoms can be flu-like – including fevers, chills, and swollen lymph nodes – but can also include a rash that may resemble a pimple or blister.