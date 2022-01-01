Indiana House District 26 Debate
Indiana House District 26 Debate 2022
As Election Day approaches, learn more about who's running to represent you at the Indiana Statehouse. Tune in to WBAA News on Wednesday, October 5th at 7 p.m. for a debate between House District 26 candidates Chris Campbell and Fred Duttlinger. The live, on-air event will be moderated by reporters Emilie Syberg and Dave Bangert. Listen on 105.9 FM, AM 920, or online at WBAA.org on Wednesday, October 5th at 7 p.m. A recording of this broadcast will be available online the next day.