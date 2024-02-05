Victoria Spartz will run for Congress again and joins crowded field of Republicans

U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz (R-IN) has reversed her decision not to run for another term in Congress. The Republican said she will seek reelection and now joins a crowded field of candidates vying for the seat.

Spartz announced last year that she would not run again in Indiana’s 5th District saying she wanted to spend more time with her family, specifically her two high school girls.

In an announcement Monday, the Ukrainian-born congresswoman said after talking to constituents and considering the current political environment… She feels her work is not done.

“As someone who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic. and if my fellow Hoosiers and God decide, I will be honored to continue fighting for them,” she said in a statement.

At least eight other Republican candidates have announced their candidacies ahead of a filing deadline this week. One of those candidates, Chuck Goodrich, commented on Spartz’s announcement in a release.

“The 5th District can’t afford another two years of Victoria Spartz's flip-flopping and putting America last,” Goodrich said.

Republican candidate Max Engling also released a statement. “Congresswoman Spartz’s well-documented history of waffling on the issues and reelection campaign leaves Indiana families without a principled voice in Congress,” he said.

Spartz who has held numerous town hall meetings in recent months, was first elected to the 5th District in 2020. The district covers parts of Hamilton, Delaware and Madison counties. She was reelected in 2022. Before that Spartz served in the Indiana Senate.

Indiana’s primary elections are on May 7, 2024.