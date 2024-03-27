© 2024 WBAA
Franciscan Health opens new cancer center in West Central Indiana

WBAA | By ABRIANA HERRON
Published March 27, 2024 at 1:43 PM EDT
Franciscan Health Cancer Center Lafayette is open and seeing patients. It’s the largest comprehensive cancer center in Tippecanoe County (Photo provided by Franciscan Health).

The Franciscan Health Cancer Center Lafayette is now open in Tippecanoe County.

It will provide screenings, diagnostics and treatments for patients all in one centralized location.

Terry Wilson is the president and CEO of Franciscan Health Western Indiana. With a new building and updated technology, he said the center provides the best care for cancer patients in the community.

“We hope, in bringing services together under one roof, we’ll provide outstanding care and exceptional service to patients and families,” he said. “That’s the expectation.”

The $43 million project was announced in 2021. Now, the three-story building is the largest comprehensive cancer center in the area at 68,000 square feet.

Maria Vought, the director of the oncology service line at the center, said it will make cancer services more accessible to patients because of decreased travel time.

“It makes a big difference to be able to be treated in your area,” she said. “You are also able to have closer connections with your family, as they come with many patients to visit.”

The center also provides wrap-around services including financial aid, transportation and case management assistance for patients in need.

In the future, Wilson hopes to partner with Purdue University and conduct clinical trials to find better ways to treat patients.
