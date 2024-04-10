© 2024 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana political centrist group's billboards urge Democratic voters to cast GOP primary ballots

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 10, 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT
A billboard reads "Even Democrats can vote in the Republican Primary."
Courtesy of ReCenter Indiana
A billboard from ReCenter Indiana in Merrillville urges Democrats to vote in the Republican primary.

Billboards from a political centrist group are urging Hoosier Democrats to vote in this year’s Republican primary.

The message from ReCenter Indiana is going up on roadsides in northwest, central and southeast Indiana.

The political group, formed two years ago, is made up of moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents.

“Our mission is to try to realign and re-center politics in Indiana and get away from the extremes,” board member Linda Heitzman said. “Because we really believe that most people, politically, are in the middle.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The billboards urging people who usually take a Democratic ballot in the primary to vote in the Republican races this spring are focused on the open governor’s race.

Heitzman, a Democrat herself, said the next governor will likely be decided in the primary.

“So at least I know that my vote will have some impact on the election,” Heitzman said.

ReCenter Indiana will also launch a social media campaign around the issue.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Local News Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith