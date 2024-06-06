Local Jewish woman finds purpose as antisemitism rises

This story is the last in a three-part series about the war in Gaza and its impact on people in Indiana. You can read and listen to the first part here and the second part here.

The conflict in the Middle East has deep social impacts across the U.S., including Indiana. From private grief at home, protests and student sit-ins, to calls for local government statements. It could also influence elections in November.

Jewish people in Central Indiana are not ignorant of increased antisemitic words and actions in the wake of war. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan and Abriana Herron visited one woman who says she has a renewed sense of purpose.

Ashley Florman, a wife and mother, was working remotely from her home in Westfield when she shared her experience.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Ashley Florman: I went to Sunday school, I went to Hebrew school, I got bat mitzvah, I married a Jewish boy. And I always said to myself, I want to, you know, raise a Jewish family. It's important to me, but I never got my act together. And we were like, Oh, they're so young. They won't remember we just kept pushing it off until recent events.

Jill Sheridan: Yeah, recent events, obviously. That's why we're chatting today as well. October 7, the war in Gaza. You also went on a pretty transformative program a trip recently, talked about it.

Florman: So I was a part of the inaugural Mauer co-op program. So the program started, it was May 2023. And there were 14 to 16 of us selected. But the main focus of the Mauer Koach program was to just learn all about antisemitism and combat antisemitism. They took us to Poland and Hungary. And we visited the concentration camps of Auschwitz and Majdanek. And it was transformative, surreal, the trip was phenomenal and outstanding. And it couldn't have come at a better time that trip because of you know, in lieu of October 7.

Sheridan: So how has that trip, and what happened on October 7, you know, lit a fire in you?

Florman: Yeah, I'm more motivated. A renewed fire has been lit inside me. And I'm even more honored and confident and prouder to be, you know, labeled as a Jew.

Sheridan: Is it something that you're bringing to your family as well, you think?

Florman: Yeah, definitely. We started celebrating Shabbat, as soon as October 7 happened. It was just the one thing that I thought that we could do as a family in Indianapolis, just to honor and just to respect, you know, Judaism as a whole.

And since then, we're more involved. I'm doing more, you know, philanthropic work, I'm attending more events, discussions, I'm just trying to immerse myself as much as possible, and then take what I'm learning and what I'm seeing and then educating, you know, everyone I can around me, whether it's verbally or on social media.

Sheridan: What are you hearing? You know, I'm sure you're meeting a ton of new people to you know, what are you hearing from people in the Jewish community in Central Indiana, about their feelings, you know, and becoming involved? Are you seeing a trend?

Florman: Yeah, it depends on the person, but I am seeing a trend, at least among my friends, where we are trying to be, you know, as involved as possible. A lot of us have been going to these events that have existed for a very long time. But we're all making the time and the effort to do that as well.

But I also think a lot of us are scared. You know, we all have young families and we don't want to feel I mean, their attacks, antisemitism attacks all over the place. You know, someone over the winter, found a swastika, and they're either backyard or front yard in snow. I think we're all we all have our guard up. But we're not afraid to show you know who we who we really are.

Sheridan: And that was in Hamilton County. Talk a little bit about that the place we're at right now, when we are considering antisemitic thoughts and actions here in Central Indiana. What are you experiencing, on a day to day you mentioned some anxiety.

Florman: I mean, me personally, no one's ever said to me any derogatory, negative comment about being Jewish in my entire life. So I'm thankful for that. But yeah, I mean, we all have our guard up, because you see it everywhere, you know, on social media and social media is so popular nowadays. And it just keeps getting broadcasted.

Sheridan: You mentioned social media, talk a little bit about how people, you know, can navigate that because that can be a very scary place.

Florman: I mean, I deal with it, too. I think when October 7 happened, I was so immersed in social media, where it was interfering with my day to day and my mental stability, because I would just see so many things and who knows what's true and what's not. And what you know, you had to understand what sources were giving real information versus fake information.

So it's something that I still struggle with, I have blocked individuals that I don't want to see their stories on. Sometimes I get into altercations via messaging, we can't come into agreeance. So it is what it is, I’ve blocked people. But you also want to see both sides. You don't want to be biased and only see so many things. So I mean, it’s a tricky slope to navigate.

So how do I feel about being a Jewish woman in Central Indiana today? I feel loud, proud, confident, but also have some anxiety at the same time. But I have such an army of friends, family, people. And we're a small community but a tight knit community that, you know, I feel like we can do anything. Jews are resilient, and we rise to the occasion.

Am I worried about the war on Gaza today? Yes. 100% The war on Gaza is turning to the war with Hezbollah. Am I afraid that Israel will be non-existent? No. I think Israel will remain a country in the state of the Jewish people and I think they're deserving of it. I'm a Zionist through and through, and that's why I believe that just again, to be loud to be proud.