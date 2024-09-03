Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar lauded as leader with civility, integrity at statue dedication

An influential figure who led with integrity and civility — that’s how the late Richard Lugar, Indiana’s former U.S. senator, was described Tuesday at a ceremony dedicating a statue to him in downtown Indianapolis.

Some of the state’s most significant political leaders from the past two decades were on hand. That includes former Vice President Mike Pence, former Gov. Mitch Daniels and former U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Dan Coats.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice delivered the keynote address at the ceremony. She lauded Lugar for making the world safe by leading the destruction of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons in the former Soviet Union.

“This humble son of Indiana was also an innovator and he was a creator and he was a problem solver,” Rice said.

Lugar served as Indianapolis mayor when the state combined city and county government in the capital city. Current Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said his predecessor set a standard of service for all politicians.

“It is my fervent hope that this statue emboldens others to do exactly the same,” Hogsett said.

Lugar served in the U.S. Senate for 36 years. He died in 2019.

