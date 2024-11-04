Hoosiers can call a free hotline on Election Day for help with voting

Hoosiers with questions about voting or issues at their polling place can call a free, voter hotline on Election Day.

Common Cause Indiana is once again offering its 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) hotline the entire time the polls are open.

Executive director Julia Vaughn said it’s important to offer a nonpartisan resource that people can trust.

“We’re not coming in with any agenda,” Vaughn said. “We don’t support any candidates or political parties. Our goal is to ensure that every eligible voter can cast their vote.”

Vaughn said the hotline can be used before going to vote, answering questions about where the polling place is and what ID a person needs. And she said it’s also there to help people who encounter bureaucratic or administrative barriers at the polling place itself.

“You know, there’s a lot of rules for voting here in Indiana, and it’s pretty easy for a voter to get tripped up,” Vaughn said.

The hotline is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and several Asian languages such as Hindi, Mandarin and Tagalog.

