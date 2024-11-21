Gov.-elect Braun announces reorganization of governor's cabinet

Gov.-elect Mike Braun announced Thursday he will reorganize the state’s executive branch as he takes office.

Braun said the redesign is aimed at improving efficiency, accountability and communication.

The reorganization is focused on the governor’s cabinet. It will consist of the lieutenant governor, state police superintendent and head of the Indiana National Guard, and then secretaries overseeing eight policy areas.

Those policy areas include management and budget, health and family services, education, and business affairs.

Beneath those secretaries will be dozens of state agencies, with one agency leader from each of the policy areas elevated to the role of cabinet secretary.

Braun said the structure will better align state agencies. The Secretary of Management and Budget will be tasked with exploring ways to further consolidate state government.

