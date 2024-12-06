Purdue students lead push to update longtime Lifeline Law

This year marks the 12-year anniversary of Indiana’s Lifeline Law. The law protects those who call or text 911 to help an underage friend experiencing an alcohol-related medical emergency from facing legal consequences for underage drinking.

The current law doesn’t extend legal protection to the underage person experiencing the emergency. Student leaders at Purdue University aim to change that by advocating for a new amendment to the law that would add protections for those underage individuals.

Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliot attended an event at Purdue University Tuesday where he gave his support to the amendment, and said it would save lives.

“The students are the ones leading this, they’re the ones pushing this, which is actually to me the best way it should be done,” Elliot said. “They’ve recognized that some of their friends are not calling because they don’t want to get their friend in trouble, and that is just not a situation that we want to have these young people in.”

Purdue Student Body President Jason Packard is one of the students pushing for the amendment.

“We want to amend the law to incentivize people to stay and cooperate, ensuring no one hesitates to help someone in need," Packard said.

Elliot said several members of Indiana’s General Assembly are working on drafting the amendment and it will be introduced in the next legislative session.

Copyright 2024 WFYI Public Media