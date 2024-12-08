Former Attorney General Curtis Hill's groping trial canceled, again

A civil trial over groping allegations against former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been canceled again — this time, it seems, for good.

The origins of the case go back more than six years. At a late night party in 2018, Hill allegedly groped four women: former state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and three legislative staffers, Gabrielle McLemore, Niki DaSilva and Samantha Lozano.

The allegations became public a few months later. And despite calls to resign from top state officials, Hill remained in office.

A special prosecutor investigated the women’s claims, and opted not to bring charges against the Republican official. A federal judge also dismissed a federal lawsuit brought by the four women.

After state ethics complaints were filed, the Indiana Supreme Court found Hill criminally battered the women and suspended his law license in 2020.

Reardon, McLemore, DaSilva and Lozano filed suit in state court after Hill’s law license suspension. That process dragged on for years, with a trial originally set to begin in April 2024. But the judge canceled that trial shortly before it began, citing consultation with attorneys for both sides and a mediator.

The trial was rescheduled to begin Dec. 9. And once again, it was canceled. This time, the parties have reportedly agreed to dismiss the case.

Hill lost his reelection bid for attorney general in 2020. He also made an unsuccessful bid to become governor, coming in last in a six-person Republican primary in 2024.

