Major winter storm expected Sunday through Monday in central Indiana

Officials are advising central Indiana residents to be prepared for heavy snowfall over the weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday through Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for the high potential of six or more inches of snow beginning Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said in a media release that it’s monitoring the winter storm, and “preparing for the possibility of hazardous conditions and significant travel impacts.”

For those who do travel during the storm, officials recommend staying informed about road conditions, giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and packing resources in your car including water, blankets and salt.

The Indy Parks Family Centers used for warming stations are not scheduled to be open on Sunday, but that could change if the City of Indianapolis declares an extreme temperature situation.

To find nearby warming centers you can use Indiana 211, a division of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. Visit their website or call them at 866-211-9966.

Confidence is high in a major winter storm that will impact Indiana Sunday into Monday. There is a high potential for amounts greater than 6 inches along much of the I-70 corridor with a potential for amounts in the low double digits. Exact amounts and timing remain uncertain. pic.twitter.com/W5ajeX86rN — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 3, 2025

