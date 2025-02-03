© 2025 WBAA
Early, in-person voting days cut in half by Indiana Republican-led bill

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 3, 2025 at 2:47 PM EST
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers vote early in person in Indiana elections.

The number of days of early, in-person voting in Indiana would be cut in half under legislation approved by a Senate committee Monday.

Indiana counties currently offer in-person voting up to 28 days before Election Day — and SB 284 would cut it to 14.

Secretary of State Legislative Director Kegan Prentice said less than a quarter of people who vote early do so in those initial two weeks.

“We see early voting as a trade-off between voter convenience and voter awareness,” Prentice said. “Stories come out about candidates late in the cycle; new issues arise. Once that vote is cast, you can’t take it back.”

But Lake County Board of Elections Director Michelle Fajman said early, in-person voting is a valuable tool.

“And truthfully, it’s much better than mail,” Fajman said. “Mail is time-consuming for us to process. You’re running the risk of it getting back to us in time; you’re running the risk of signature discrepancy.”

Bill proponents said they’re open to requiring more early, in-person voting locations as the measure advances.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
