We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 is off the air. We anticipate restoration of the WBAA Jazz HD2 broadcast by as soon at Tue, Feb 4. Thank you for your patience.

This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can also listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you again for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Peer recovery coaches in health care facilities employment exception passes House

IPB News | By Abigail Ruhman
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
Indiana Statehouse with scaffolding.
Abigail Ruhman
/
IPB News
Advocates said peers can play a vital role in clinical settings like hospitals, mental health clinics and emergency rooms because they are able to offer a unique type of support.

Health care facilities are barred from hiring employees who have been convicted of certain criminal offenses, including felony convictions within the last five years related to “controlled substances.” The House passed legislation that would allow an exception for peer recovery coaches.

House Bill 1385 would allow health care facilities to employ peer recovery coaches certified through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Peer support professionals, or peer recovery coaches, assist people in the recovery process for substance use disorder and use their own lived experience with the disorder or serious mental health issues to aid in that process.

READ MORE: EMS provider champions, incorporates peer support professionals in paramedicine

The bill was approved by the House. It now moves onto the Senate for consideration.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman covers statewide health issues. Previously, they were a reporter for KBIA, the public radio station in Columbia, Missouri. Ruhman graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
