© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lana Keesling elected chair of the Indiana Republican Party after Braun's endorsement

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 13, 2025 at 1:51 PM EST
Mike Braun stands next to Lana Keesling. Braun is a White man, balding with dark hair. He is wearing glasses and a tan suit jacket. Keesling is a White woman with dark hair. She is wearing a black suit.
Courtesy of Mike Braun for Indiana
Gov. Mike Braun, left, endorsed Lana Keesling, right, to serve as chair of the Indiana Republican Party.

The Indiana Republican Party has a new chair — Lana Keesling was unanimously elected to the position Thursday by the party’s state committee.

Keesling is the city clerk of Fort Wayne, becoming the first Republican to hold that role for decades. She has also served in leadership positions in the GOP, including vice chair of the Allen County Republican Party and treasurer of the 3rd District Republican Congressional Committee.

Gov. Mike Braun announced last week his endorsement of Keesling to lead the party. And in a statement Thursday, Braun called her “a leader who understands commitment, service, and hard work.”

READ MORE: Randy Head steps down as Indiana Republican Party chair. What role do state party chairs play?

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

In a statement, Keesling said her first priority will be to “listen to and represent” the entire state and emphasized her commitment to grow the party.

Keesling is the second woman ever elected chair of the Indiana Republican Party, after Anne Hathaway in 2023.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Local News Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith