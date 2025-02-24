Bill would let new power plants in 'energy production zones' override some local laws

Utilities that want to build a new power plant on the site of an old one — or a former coal mine — could bypass local zoning and land use laws under an Indiana Senate bill that passed Thursday.

The author of Senate Bill 425, Sen. Eric Koch (R-Bedford), talked about the goals of the bill.

“To encourage energy production to be built in areas where it already is," he said.

That could help communities that host coal plants set to retire to retain jobs and tax revenue. Building power plants near things like electric lines can also save utility customers money.

Koch said he modeled the bill after Indiana Michigan Power’s ordinance with Spencer County to locate a small modular nuclear reactor on the site of its Rockport coal plant.

But some environmental groups say — if those parties were able to come to an agreement, do we really need this bill? Delaney Barber Kwon is the government affairs manager for Indiana Conservation Voters.

“We do have some concerns about the approach to restricting local control to streamline the process," she said.

The bill specifically exempts wind and solar farms from bypassing local zoning laws. For years, renewable energy companies have said the patchwork of local ordinances has made it difficult for them to build in Indiana.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

