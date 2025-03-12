Lawmakers talk raising teacher pay against backdrop of property tax debate, charter sharing

The minimum pay for Indiana teachers could rise to $45,000 a year under a proposal that received support in the House Wednesday. But some lawmakers and education leaders worry there’s not enough money in school budgets to make the change.

SB 146 would raise Indiana’s minimum teacher pay by $5,000 a year. Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said higher pay attracts and retains more teachers. She added that the move would cost less than $500,000 for each Indiana public school district — except for one. And some districts wouldn’t have to spend anything extra at all.

"Many are at zero. They do not have any teachers below $45,000," she said.

A fiscal impact statement from the state’s Legislative Services Agency said 44 out of Indiana’s 281 school corporations currently have minimum salaries at or above $45,000. And 60 of Indiana's school corporations are not able to meet the current minimum salary of $40,000.

If districts could not afford to pay teachers the minimum salary, the bill says they must submit a report to the Indiana Department of Education to explain why they are unable to meet that minimum.

Many state education leaders said they support higher teacher pay, but are concerned about how districts will pay for salary increases. Especially if schools had to do so without additional state funding, when also facing funding losses from property tax caps and sharing tax money with charter schools.

Rep. Vernon Smith (D-Gary) said the cost could jeopardize struggling districts, especially since lawmakers said they plan to add a minimum for paid parental leave to the bill. That cost would also land on schools.

“I think we’re putting the cart before the horse if we haven’t given the funding for it and we’re making it mandatory. And you have some school corporations that are just surviving, not thriving,” he said.

Some state education leaders worry struggling districts could raise teachers’ starting pay without adjusting other salary levels, driving out more experienced teachers. They said pay compression is already a problem in some areas and could further reduce teacher retention rates.

The committee plans to amend and vote on the bill next week.

