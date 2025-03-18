Viral video shows Mass Ave bar expelling Trump supporter

A viral video posted online this past weekend shows a woman being asked to leave the Chatterbox Jazz Club on Mass Avenue for being a Trump supporter.

The video has been viewed millions of times online, even being shared on the personal account of Indiana Lieutenant Governor, Micah Beckwith.

In the roughly 40-second video, a woman can be heard asking two people standing behind the bar why they are asking her to leave. During the encounter, one of the bartenders pulls out a bat from under the bar.

“Get out of my bar,” the bartender can be heard saying.

“Are you serious… Because I’m wearing a Trump hat?” The woman recording the video responds.

“Yes,” the bartender replies.

The woman, who has since been identified as Elise Hensley, was interviewed on News 8. She told the station she was asked to leave immediately after walking in with the Trump hat. She wore it, she said, because she loves the President.

Hensley also appeared on the WIBC's Hammer and Nigel Show Monday afternoon and told the hosts she had filed a police report. According to Hensley, she had entered the bar just to see a friend play music.

“I was really chill the whole time,” she said. “I just wanted a drink.”

Chatterbox has posted its own version of events on Instagram. In their post, the bar said that a group came into Chatterbox harassing and misgendering employees there. This was before the group started recording the video, according to the bar.

“We have a right, by law, to refuse service to anyone who disrupts our business,” the statement read.

David Andrichik, owner of the Chatterbox Tavern, said that on Friday four people entered the bar and immediately began harassing his bartender, who identifies as a woman.

“It was like, ‘Hey, sir, get us this,’ - that kind of thing,” said Andrichik. “So it was very intentional. And then continued with that verbal abuse, which then we refused their service.”

Hensley has denied misgendering the bartender but has continued to use “he” in describing them.

Andrichik declined to offer the bartender’s name but said the woman is still employed by Chatterbox.

People have been refused service at Chatterbox before for misbehaving or having too much to drink - but Andrichik worries Friday’s incident will bring unwanted attention to the bar.

“We have to be cautious,” he said. “I mean, there are thousands of really nasty threats, but it only takes one to do something.”

Andrichik said he plans to have two bartenders on staff to help deal with any incidents.

“Jazz attracts everyone. We have always done that, and we love everybody who walks in the door,” he said. “The music is the attraction, but the comfort level inside for everyone is what keeps people there and keeps people coming back.”

Hensley did not respond to WFYI's request for comment.

Contact WFYI reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org.