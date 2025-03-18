© 2025 WBAA
The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

Viral video shows Mass Ave bar expelling Trump supporter

WFYI Public Radio | By Benjamin Thorp
Published March 18, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
David Andrichik, owner of the Chatterbox Tavern, stands out front of his business
Ben Thorp / WFYI
David Andrichik, owner of the Chatterbox Tavern, stands out front of his business

A viral video posted online this past weekend shows a woman being asked to leave the Chatterbox Jazz Club on Mass Avenue for being a Trump supporter.

The video has been viewed millions of times online, even being shared on the personal account of Indiana Lieutenant Governor, Micah Beckwith.

In the roughly 40-second video, a woman can be heard asking two people standing behind the bar why they are asking her to leave. During the encounter, one of the bartenders pulls out a bat from under the bar.

“Get out of my bar,” the bartender can be heard saying.

“Are you serious… Because I’m wearing a Trump hat?” The woman recording the video responds.

“Yes,” the bartender replies.

The woman, who has since been identified as Elise Hensley, was interviewed on News 8. She told the station she was asked to leave immediately after walking in with the Trump hat. She wore it, she said, because she loves the President.

Hensley also appeared on the WIBC's Hammer and Nigel Show Monday afternoon and told the hosts she had filed a police report. According to Hensley, she had entered the bar just to see a friend play music.

“I was really chill the whole time,” she said. “I just wanted a drink.”

Chatterbox has posted its own version of events on Instagram. In their post, the bar said that a group came into Chatterbox harassing and misgendering employees there. This was before the group started recording the video, according to the bar.

“We have a right, by law, to refuse service to anyone who disrupts our business,” the statement read.

David Andrichik, owner of the Chatterbox Tavern, said that on Friday four people entered the bar and immediately began harassing his bartender, who identifies as a woman.

“It was like, ‘Hey, sir, get us this,’ - that kind of thing,” said Andrichik. “So it was very intentional. And then continued with that verbal abuse, which then we refused their service.”

Hensley has denied misgendering the bartender but has continued to use “he” in describing them.

Andrichik declined to offer the bartender’s name but said the woman is still employed by Chatterbox.

People have been refused service at Chatterbox before for misbehaving or having too much to drink - but Andrichik worries Friday’s incident will bring unwanted attention to the bar.

“We have to be cautious,” he said. “I mean, there are thousands of really nasty threats, but it only takes one to do something.”

Andrichik said he plans to have two bartenders on staff to help deal with any incidents.

“Jazz attracts everyone. We have always done that, and we love everybody who walks in the door,” he said. “The music is the attraction, but the comfort level inside for everyone is what keeps people there and keeps people coming back.”

Hensley did not respond to WFYI's request for comment.

Contact WFYI reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org.

