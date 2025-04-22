Lafayette robotics team picks up world championship award

A Tippecanoe County high school team brought home a world championship award in robotics.

The McCutcheon High School’s robotics team, FIRST Team 4272: Maverick Robotics, won the championship title at the FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston over the weekend.

Battling against student robotics teams from around the world, the team triumphed in the alliance division of the contest.

The FIRST Robotics Competition is a youth tournament where a team of high schoolers build and program a robot in six weeks to participate in different contests. Over 600 teams globally attended the competition this year.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our students,” Zach McKeever, team coach said in a post on the high school’s website. “Winning the World Championship is an incredible achievement. Their hard work and dedication have truly paid off.”

The Tippecanoe community welcomed the world champions home on Monday evening.

