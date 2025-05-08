Advocacy groups, college student sue Indiana over new law banning student IDs at polling places

Two voter and civic advocacy groups and an Indiana University student are suing the state over a new law that bans the use of student IDs for voting.

The suit alleges the SEA 10, signed into law last month, “severely burdens” young people’s ability to vote without any justification.

Student identification cards from Indiana public colleges and universities have been used at polling places for two decades. Republicans, this year, banned their use as voter IDs because they said they want to ensure only people living in Indiana vote in Indiana elections — even though that’s not the function of IDs used to vote.

Count US IN and Women4Change Indiana, along with IU student Josh Montagne, said that law violates the U.S. Constitution.

Montagne testified this session on the legislation, telling lawmakers it’s a form of voter suppression.

“If you want a better future in Indiana, college students are the way to do it,” Montagne said. “Restricting their rights and their ability to vote will only drive them away. And frankly, Indiana can’t take that hit.”

In a statement, Secretary of State Diego Morales said the new law “ensures that every ID used at the polls is secure.”

