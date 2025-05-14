Only 146 abortions reportedly performed in Indiana in first full year of near-total abortion ban

According to a new state report, only 146 abortions were performed in Indiana last year, the first in which the state’s near-total abortion ban was in effect the entire 12 months.

That’s a 98 percent reduction in abortions from 2022, the last full year before the abortion ban took effect.

Under Indiana law, abortions can only be performed for three reasons: if the pregnant person’s serious health or life is at risk; if there’s a lethal fetal anomaly, up to 20 weeks; and in cases of rape or incest, but only up to 10 weeks.

The report said most of the abortions performed in 2024 were because of a lethal fetal anomaly. Only nine abortions were performed under the rape and incest exception.

Indiana’s ban also limits abortions to hospitals and hospital-owned surgical centers. And very few hospitals around the state perform abortions at all.

Nearly 84 percent of the abortions reportedly performed in 2024 were at two facilities, both in Indianapolis. Just 13 abortions performed last year happened outside of Indianapolis.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said there were 142 abortions performed in Indiana in 2024. That was incorrect. There were 146 abortions performed in Indiana in 2024. Four of the terminated pregnancy reports provided to the Indiana Department of Health had incomplete information.

