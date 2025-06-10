Indiana infant mortality rate drops to 'historic low' in new IDOH provisional data

Indiana’s infant mortality rate improved again in 2024 according to new preliminary data from the state. The Indiana Department of Health said the rate is at a “historic low” since record-keeping began in 1900.

The agency said for every 1,000 live births last year, there were 6.3 deaths, which is a slight decrease from the previous year. In 2023, the rate was 6.5 deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was the lowest it’s been since 2019.

As Indiana finalizes the data, the exact infant mortality rate could change.

A number of factors can increase the risk of infant mortality, such as access to adequate prenatal care, stress during pregnancy and preexisting conditions.

The national infant mortality rate was 5.6 deaths in 2023. The national goal set by the Healthy People 2030 project is a rate of 5 deaths per 1,000 live births.

IDOH said it has multiple initiatives focused on improving infant mortality, including reviewing data to ensure people are receiving care at the proper facility and supporting services like home visits, breastfeeding programs and infant safe sleep education.

IDOH highlighted its partnership with community-based organizations through the state’s public health funding program — which had its funding cut from $100 million for all 92 counties to just $40 million total for the next two years in the most recent state budget.

IDOH said it expects a more in-depth analysis of the provisional data to be available in the coming months once the data is finalized.

While the provisional data doesn’t provide any additional information — such as a demographic breakdown of infant mortality — 2023 data showed a continuation of a trend many providers and researchers said should be drawing more concern from policymakers. Both in Indiana and nationally, Black infants continue to die at the highest rate. One researcher emphasized the importance of understanding what factors play into that racial disparity, including barriers to vital resources and less access to health care that is culturally competent.

In Indiana, the mortality rate for Black infants in 2023 was almost double the rate of the nearest identified racial or ethnic group at 13.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, followed by Hispanic infants at 7.0 deaths. The only other identified group is White infants with a rate of 5.1 deaths.

Nationally, Black infants still die at the highest rate, with the 2023 rate of 10.9 deaths. But, that rate was followed by American Indian and Alaska Native infants at 9.2 deaths and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander at 8.2 deaths. There is a sizable gap between the three highest rates and the next demographic group, which is Hispanic infants at 5.0 deaths.

