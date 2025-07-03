Faith leaders protest federal tax, spending cut bill outside U.S. Sen. Todd Young's office

Faith leaders held a funeral service Thursday for those they say are “marked for death” by the federal tax and spending cut bill.

The service was meant to stand for the hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who will lose access to health care and food benefits because of the measure.

Joel Reichenbach is a minister at Trinity Church in Indianapolis. He’s part of LiveFree Indiana, which organized the protest.

“We grieve for those who will die simply because poverty was thrust upon them in the richest nation on earth,” Reichenbach said. “And we rage because it didn’t have to be this way.”

Faith leaders gathered beside a hearse outside U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s (R-Ind.) Indianapolis office. Rev. Keion Jackson from Central Christian Church in Indianapolis was among those who chastised Young and other Republicans who voted for the bill.

“A large number of corporations and corporate elites are set to win from this bill,” Jackson said. “Our resources taken from our community and given to the wealthy.”

In a statement earlier this week, Young called the federal legislation "a strong bill that will benefit Hoosier families and increase the security and prosperity of all Americans."

Some clergy at Thursday's protest, like Pastor Sarah Lund from First Congregational United Church of Christ in Indianapolis, prayed over an empty casket.

“Oh God, you call us all to care for the poor, the elderly and the disabled,” Lund said. “We confess that we have sinned as a nation and our leaders have sinned against you in thought, word and deed. We have worshipped the twin evils of greed and hatred.”

The faith leaders were then ordered to leave the premises by a Carmel police officer on behalf of Kittle Property Group, the private property owner whose complex Young’s office is located in.

LiveFree Indiana organizer Josh Riddick said they had an appointment with Young’s office. But they were denied entry into the building by personnel from the private property group.

