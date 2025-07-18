Indiana's unemployment rate improves for fifth consecutive month

Indiana’s unemployment rate continued to improve for a fifth straight month, according to new preliminary data. The state's unemployment rate for June stands at 3.6 percent, well below the national rate of 4.1 percent. It’s the fifth month in a row the state’s rate was better than the national rate.

READ MORE: Indiana's unemployment rate improves for fourth month, drops below national average

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Indiana’s labor force participation rate remained the same from May to June, standing at 63.7 percent. This rate measures the percentage of working-age Hoosiers who are working or actively looking for employment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.