Braun administration signs enhanced immigration enforcement agreements with federal authorities

The Braun administration has signed agreements with the federal government to do more to help federal authorities deport people.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Correction, state police and Indiana National Guard have each signed what are known as 287(g) agreements.

Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order months ago, pledging full cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The 287(g) agreements go further. They’ll allow some people within state government, designated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, to perform federal immigration enforcement functions.

That could include arresting people suspected of being in the country without documentation and helping deport people. The Indiana Department of Correction will set aside up to 1,000 beds at the Miami Correctional Facility.

This follows the announcement that the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury will be used by federal authorities to detain people.

ICE arrests have risen sharply since President Donald Trump took office. And recent federal data shows that 23 percent of people arrested by ICE in Indiana in June had no criminal charge.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief.